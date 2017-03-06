Army Dad Surprises Daughters at Winston-Salem School

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A military father surprised his daughters at school late Monday morning.

Army Corporal Xavier Powers is a soldier in the army and has been deployed for 11 months. He decided to surprise his daughters while they were eating lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston-Salem.

"I'm really happy to be home. I'm happy to see my girls, happy to be home." Powers said, "It was a long deployment. I missed my babies and my family."

Powers says the first thing he wants to do together as a family is go hiking.

