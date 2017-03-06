WFMY
Army Dad Surprises Daughters at Winston-Salem School

Two girls having lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston got the surprise of the day when their father, Army Corporal Xaver Boston, walked into the cafeteria. Cpl Powers has been in Kabul for the past 11 months  

Emily Hodgdon

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A military father surprised his daughters at school late Monday morning.

 Army Corporal Xavier Powers is a soldier in the army and has been deployed for 11 months. He decided to surprise his daughters while they were eating lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston-Salem. 

"I'm really happy to be home. I'm happy to see my girls, happy to be home." Powers said, "It was a long deployment. I missed my babies and my family." 

Powers says the first thing he wants to do together as a family is go hiking. 

