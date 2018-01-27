1-year-old Austin Tillman of Rolesville wins the baby race! (Photo: Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Babies crashed the court at the UNC-NC State game Saturday!

Six tiny competitors raced to the finish line in the NC 529's Diapers to Dorms Dash as their parents cheered and coached them.

Babies Crash the Court at UNC Game Well, this is definitely the cutest competition ever. Babies crashed the court at the UNC game today to win more than $500 to put toward college savings! Diapers to Dorms Dash >> https://goo.gl/aKb96q Video: Scott Curkin Posted by WFMY News 2 on Saturday, January 27, 2018

It was a close race, but only one baby could come out on top. In the end, 1-year-old Austin Tillman of Rolesville crawled to first place!

He won $529 to contribute to an NC 529 Savings Account for college savings.

Each tot still went home with $25 to place into a college savings account.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY