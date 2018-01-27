WFMY
Close

Babies Crash the Court at UNC Game

Megan Allman, WFMY 6:47 PM. EST January 27, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Babies crashed the court at the UNC-NC State game Saturday! 

Six tiny competitors raced to the finish line in the NC 529's Diapers to Dorms Dash as their parents cheered and coached them. 

It was a close race, but only one baby could come out on top. In the end, 1-year-old Austin Tillman of Rolesville crawled to first place! 

He won $529 to contribute to an NC 529 Savings Account for college savings. 

Each tot still went home with $25 to place into a college savings account. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories