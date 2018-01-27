Babies Crash the Court at UNC Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Babies crashed the court at the UNC-NC State game Saturday!
Six tiny competitors raced to the finish line in the NC 529's Diapers to Dorms Dash as their parents cheered and coached them.
It was a close race, but only one baby could come out on top. In the end, 1-year-old Austin Tillman of Rolesville crawled to first place!
He won $529 to contribute to an NC 529 Savings Account for college savings.
Each tot still went home with $25 to place into a college savings account.
