Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day At Melt In GSO

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Get hungry! Today is National Grilled Cheese Day! Melt Kitchen & Bar in Greensboro celebrates the classic comfort food with a gourmet twist.

Melt showed off one of their favorite versions of a grilled cheese on The Good Morning Show.

The Port City Panini takes grilled cheese to a new level with lots of veggies.

"It's our vegetarian option that has marinated portabello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. It's served with our house-made roasted red pepper aioli. It's served on our custom made sourdough bread, made by Camino Bakery in Winston-Salem," said Jeff Brewer with Melt.

If you'd like to visit Melt, you can find them on Golden Gate Drive and New Garden Road in Greensboro.

You can visit their website here.

