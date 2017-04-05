WFMY
Cleveland Zoo Expecting Baby Rhino

April 5, 2017: Meet Kibbibi, an eastern black rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. She's pregnant with a baby calf that's due in early spring 2018.

Ryan Haidet , WKYC 11:41 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Step aside, April… There's a new animal watch about to begin!

A baby is coming soon to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

“We’re expecting an addition!” the zoo tweeted early Wednesday morning. “Kibbibi, a 13.5-year-old Eastern Black Rhino is expecting a calf!”

Zoo officials say the baby rhino's birth is expected in early spring 2018.

"Throughout Kibbibi's pregnancy, guests can share her journey with special, educational opportunities at the zoo, including a special photo opportunity located at the rhino's habitat," zoo officials said.

See photos of the rhino pregnancy:

The eastern black rhino is listed as "critically endangered" with less than 750 left in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

The zoo teased this announcement by posting an ultrasound on social media Tuesday night.

