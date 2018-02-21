'It Leaves A Big Hole In My Heart' | Rev. Graham's Sister Reacts To Brother's Death

Evangelist Billy Graham passed away on Feb. 21, 2018. He was 99. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The family of Reverend Billy Graham marked his passing Wednesday looking back on his days growing up on the family dairy farm before leaving to become one of the best know ministers of the bible.

Rev. Graham's sister, Jean Ford, said, "My thoughts are that he is gone and it leaves a big hole in my heart."

Jean and her husband, Leighton, remembered the special bond Rev. Graham had with several U.S. Presidents beginning with Harry Truman. Jean remembered how Lyndon Johnson would reach out to her brother during the height of the Vietnam war.

"I don't think I'd be out of place in saying President Johnson, when he couldn't sleep, would call Billy to come and read the bible to him," said Jean.

Leighton said Rev. Graham was the right person for the right time in history, and that was why Presidents, both Republican and Democrat, sought his company.

"I think to the Presidents, he was a pastor, someone they could go to and know that what was said was going to be kept in confidence and that he would listen and pray for them," Leighton said.

Richard Nixon would lean on Rev. Graham during the final days of his presidency that was brought down by the Watergate scandal. In 1971, Nixon dedicated a plaque marking the birthplace of Rev. Graham on what was then the family's dairy farm on Park Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, people began leaving flowers next to the plaque. Now that land is covered with office buildings near the Park Road Shopping Center.

Rev. Graham's son, Franklin, said in a statement the passing of his father was a loss to many.

"But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls," Franklin added.

