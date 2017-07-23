Father, Son Sit Behind Man With Nazi Tattoos at Cleveland Indians Game

(Photo: Twitter)

A Cleveland Indians' fan was upset after being seated behind another fan with controversial tattoos during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Martin Gecovich took to social media to express his frustrations after being seated behind a man with two swastika's tattooed on his back.

He posted these photo's with the caption, " @indians do my kids and I have to have a swastika, and nazi train staring at us all game today?





In the photos, the man can be seen without a shirt and the tattoos, clearly visible.

Since tweeting the photos, Gecovich has made his page private and changed his handle.

