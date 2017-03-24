Girl Fighting Cancer Surprised As Honorary Reidsville Police Officer

14-year-old Bailey Morgan Smith was honored as Reidsville Police Officer of the Day on Friday. Reidsville Police surprised Bailey - who is battling cancer - at UNC Hospital. (Photo: WFMY)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A 14-year-old girl fighting kidney cancer got a special surprise from Reidsville Police Officers on Friday.

Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell and his officers visited Miss Bailey Smith at UNC Hospital and made her Honorary Police Officer of the Day.

Bailey - who wants to be a police officer some day - was presented a plaque, along with her very own Reidsville Police polo and knit cap.

Bailey was unable to attend a recent ceremony planned in her honor at the police department, so the officers decided to come to her!

Chief Hassell says Bailey is the cousin of Reidsville Police Officer Santana Menard.

