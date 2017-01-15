Given Up Twice, Shelter Dog With Cancer Completes His Bucket List

MESA, Ariz. - Rocko jumped into the Mesa fire truck like a little boy excited to take the ride of his life. Rocko is an eight-year-old Labrador-Pitt Bull mix.

He’s a two-time surrender at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. His original owner couldn’t move with him. His second owner discovered he was sick and couldn’t afford to care for him.

Rocko was diagnosed with cancer four months ago. Treatment looked promising at first. Unfortunately, it is no longer working.

Friday morning’s short ride with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department is part of the bucket list MCACC created for Rocko. It’s meant to help make his final days a little more exciting.

“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” said Melissa Gable, public information officer at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Gable says a lot of staff members and volunteers at MCACC got attached to Rocko during his first stint at the shelter.

“What is it about Rocko? I don’t know. There is a big group devoted to him,” said Gable. “He’s got a big personality and that’s what drove a lot of us to him.”

“He still acts like a puppy. He doesn’t even know he’s sick. He likes to play fetch,” said Michael Mosteller, Rocko’s foster parent.

No one knows how much time the popular pup has left, but the shelter is doing all it can to give him the time of his life.

Gable says they’ve reached out to the Phoenix Suns to see if Rocko could visit a practice. They’ve also reached to the police to see if he could become an honorary canine.

“We would really love to see him run the bases at the Cubs spring training facility. It’s right next door to the shelter and I think it would be wonderful for him to have free area to run,” said Gable.

Rocko won’t be up for adoption. Gable says the transition to a new home would be too difficult with his health issues.

Not to worry. It looks like his foster parent Mosteller is willing to care for him in his final days.

“Anything I can do to make his life better. Until that day comes. I’m honored,” said Mosteller.

