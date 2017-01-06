WFMY
Greensboro Maternity Nurse Of 27 Years Dances Into Retirement

Nurse Dances Her Way Into Retirement

Megan Allman, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:57 PM. EST January 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After 27 years in the maternity ward of Cone Health Women's Hospital, registered nurse Helen Snead has seen a lot of babies! 

Snead, who is also the Director of Maternity Admissions for Women's Hospital, waltzed her way into retirement on Friday - literally!

Snead donned a formal gown as she box-stepped through the hospital hallways with her dance instructor. 

Her co-workers cheered her on with glasses of sparkling cider. 

Cheers to retirement, Helen! Keep on dancing! 

