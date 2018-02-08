Greensboro officers made a deal with 12-year-old Christopher Sutton after his bike gifted by police was stolen - make good grades, and we'll get you another one. (Photo: WFMY News 2, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When Greensboro Police Officers met 12-year-old Christopher Sutton downtown last December, they saw an opportunity to mentor a young man.

The officers got him a new bike after he'd outgrown his own.

But then Christopher had some bad luck. A few days after getting his new bike, it was stolen outside a Dollar General store.

The same officers who had remained in contact with Christopher went to his home to take the police report.

They wanted to help the young man they'd developed a bond with, so this time they made a deal - if Christopher made a good grade on an upcoming school project, the officers would get him another bike.

"I'm thankful because a while ago my bike got stolen and they promised me that if I really do good in school they'll help me get a new bike and I really tried," said Christopher.

Christopher's hard work paid off and he earned an 85 on his science project.

The officers proudly presented him with his new bike at the police station.

As for the first bike - it was never recovered. But this kind of police work involved much more than just recovering a stolen bike.

"Kids at the age of 10, 12, 15 that need that guidance, we're here to provide it," said Officer Samuel Alvarez. "We're here to help them out, and if we can change one child's life it'll be all worth it, even with a small gesture of just getting him a bicycle."

Police say Christopher is continuing to make good grades at school.

