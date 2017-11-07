Group of Triad Students Learn All About WWII Veterans

A group of Middle School students in Alamance County have been learning all about World World II veterans this year. They hosted a big dinner for 150 veterans of various wars on Tuesday evening. (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- On Tuesday, middle school students in Alamance County honored World War II veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Sixteen home-schooled students studied World War II in depth and were paired with a veteran to learn more about their experiences.

The veterans said it felt great to be appreciated.

"This is great. This is the first time I've had any experience like this as being honored as a veteran. It's a little hard to believe. They did a great job!"

The students showcased their projects at a Veterans Appreciation Dinner for more than 150 veterans. They hosted the dinner themselves.

Anna Liese Call teaches the students. She says it was important for her students to meet and speak with World War II veterans because they could be the last generation to have the opportunity.

