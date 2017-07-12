Have You Ever Tried Rolled Ice Cream?

Ice Scraperz in Greensboro doesn't scoop ice cream...they roll it! Check out this tasty treat. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Beating the heat - with a unique type of ice cream.

Ice Scraperz off New Garden Road in Greensboro doesn't scoop the ice cream.

They roll it...and customers line up!

The owners saw an ice cream shop in Florida serving it this way and thought it was a great business idea.

The ice cream stays in liquid form until it gets to the point of being served to customers.

"It's actually on a griddle that's at minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit and it actually flash freezes on the griddle and you can actually roll it at that point, and you serve it that way," explained shop owner Earl Meredith.

Soon, Ice Scraperz wants to start a Taco Tuesday - where rolled ice cream will be served in a cone shaped like a taco shell.

