History Comes To Life At New Revolution Mill Apartments

Revolution Mill Apartments (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An old factory transformed into modern, stylish apartments.

Greensboro's history in the textile industry is undeniable when you step into the newly transformed Revolution Mill Apartments.

Exposed brick walls, original hardwood floors, and high ceilings and windows are all evidence of the area's evolution.

Revolution Mill was first known as the Proximity Cotton Mill. The factory was built in the late 1800's and was a leading manufacture of denim through the 1900's.

The mill eventually closed in 1982 due to decreasing popularity in flannels.

Revolution Studios purchased the old mill in the early 2000's and has since been transforming the campus into offices, event space, restaurants, and now apartments.

The first generation of tenants moved into the new apartments in February.

