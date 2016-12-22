Holiday Hours At WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The holidays are here. The kids are out of school. And you're looking for some family fun! You can take your family to WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest.

WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is open with holiday hours from now through Tuesday, January 3.

Along with outdoor ice skating, there's an ice slide and a snack shack.

The holiday hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There are some special events planned too!

On Thursday, December 29, adults can skate for $8 from 5 to 8 p.m. with any food or drink purchase from Nomo Food & Co. or Ghassan's. It's Throwback Thursday LeBauer Park Happy Hour.

Normal hours resume Wednesday, January 4, 2017. WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is open until January 29, 2017.

You can click here for the full schedule of events.

WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro, 208 N. Davie Street.

For more information, call 336-399-4710.

