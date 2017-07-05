WFMY
HPU Students Provide Free Medical, Dental, Veterinary Care Abroad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:33 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Twenty-three High Point University students and recent graduates traveled to Costa Rica and Nicaragua to serve communities in need. 

Pre-dental, Pre-medical, and Pre-veterinary students treated over 350 patients and animals during the 13-day trip. 

The group took part in the Vida service group - a nonprofit humanitarian association that provides free healthcare with the help of volunteers from around the world. 

Students were able to do research and develop diagnosis for their patients, and ultimately gain confidence in the field they'll enter. 

 

