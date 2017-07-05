HPU Students Provide Free Medical, Dental, Veterinary Care Abroad

HPU students participated in two days of orientation under the supervision of licensed medical professionals before serving in the clinic. (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Twenty-three High Point University students and recent graduates traveled to Costa Rica and Nicaragua to serve communities in need.

Pre-dental, Pre-medical, and Pre-veterinary students treated over 350 patients and animals during the 13-day trip.

The group took part in the Vida service group - a nonprofit humanitarian association that provides free healthcare with the help of volunteers from around the world.

Students were able to do research and develop diagnosis for their patients, and ultimately gain confidence in the field they'll enter.

