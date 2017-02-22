Humpback Whale Douses Boaters at Virginia Beach

13News Now viewer, Teresa Gibson, sent us pictures and videos showing a whale leaping into the air and making a massive splash right next to a boat near Cape Henry. (Photo: Teresa Gibson, 13News Now viewer)

VIRGIINA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It was quite the sight and splash for several people boating near Cape Henry Monday.

Pictures sent by 13News Now viewer and photographer Teresa Gibson show a whale leaping into the air and making a massive splash right next to a boat. Her husband, Jeff Brown, also sent us videos of the event.

Gibson says this was her family's fourth visit over the past couple of weeks to Cape Henry and that the whale was swimming and leaping in the air around eight other boats in a circle.

The leap excited every boater surrounding the scene and even drenched a few of them.

