Bridge Over I-74 Renamed After NC Trooper Who Lost Battle To Cancer

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Highway Patrol honored one of its troopers during a bridge dedication ceremony in Archdale.

Trooper Dustin R. Bowick lost his battle to cancer in August 2012 at the young age of 28.

On Tuesday, the Cedar Square Road bridge over I-74 was renamed after Trooper Bowick to honor his memory.

Bowick became a trooper in 2009, graduating from the 126th Basic Highway Patrol School. He was assigned to Troop B, District 3 in Onslow County, later transferring to Troop D, District 6 in January 2012 where he proudly served the citizens of Randolph County.

