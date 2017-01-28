Ice Climbers Take Over Colorado Town

Ouray Ice Festival

OURAY - Every year, for one weekend, a small town in southwestern Colorado becomes an ice climbing mecca.

Last Friday, the population of Ouray nearly quadrupled as people from all over the world flocked to the town for the annual Ice Festival.

For three days and three nights, those who love the sport and those who are just starting to learn about it were able to practice in one of the most beautiful and unique spots in the world.

Small Colorado town a world-famous ice climbing destination

One of the biggest draws to the festival are the clinics that are offered.

This year over 100 different clinics, catered to climbers of all skill levels were going on throughout the weekend. The offerings ranged from introduction to ice climbing, focus on your footwork courses, mixed climbing and leading.

And the instructors are the very best in their field. Like legendary climber Conrad Anker, who was at the festival to teach clinics, act as an emcee during competition and represent the North Face.

For those who are already elite climbers, the festival hosts two competitions.

The first is a mixed climbing route up an extremely challenging ice and rock face. Those who want to compete must fill out an application earlier in the year and be selected.

They then have 12 minutes to reach the highest point they can along the competition route.

This year, at only 13 years old, Cody Stevenson from Boulder became the youngest to ever compete in the event.

With the purchase of a $5 gear card, participants can also rent out different climbing equipment and tools for free. It's an opportunity for skilled climbers to demo the newest gear and for those who are new to the sport to try it out without having to purchase all their own equipment first.

But most of all, the festival brings together the close-knit ice climbing community for one epic weekend in a one of the most beautiful spots imaginable.

