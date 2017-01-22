January 22, 1828: Medical Pioneer Edward Warren Born In NC

Edward Warren (Photo: Custom)

On January 22, 1828, Edward Warren, surgeon general of North Carolina and senior medical officer to the Egyptian khedive, was born in Tyrrell County.

After earning his medical degree, Warren practiced medicine briefly alongside his father before departing for Paris, where he continued his studies. He returned to North Carolina in 1855, but soon left for a position as a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Warren again returned to North Carolina to serve the Confederacy. He held numerous appointments throughout the war years, including chief medical officer of Confederate naval forces in North Carolina, medical director of the Confederate Department of the Cape Fear and surgeon general of North Carolina.

In 1875, Warren accepted the position of chief of medicine for the Egyptian khedive. A khedive is similar to a governor in the American system. As a result of his own medical issues, Warren left Africa for Paris in 1877 and established a practice in France where he remained until his death in 1893. An avid writer, Warren left a library of works, ranging from poetry to medical articles concerning the use of hypodermic medication.

