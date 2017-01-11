WFMY
Made In Greensboro: Vogue Magazine Features Cone Denim

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:33 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Greensboro's very own Cone Denim is in Vogue's spotlight. 

The fashion-forward magazine highlights Cone Denim's new collaboration with Los Angeles-based label Current/Elliott

 

The Greensboro-made jeans run between $348 and $368. The label features three different styles of jeans made for men and women: the Henderson, the Los Angeles, and of course, the Greensboro. 

Read the full Vogue article here

 

 

