Made In Greensboro: Vogue Magazine Features Cone Denim

Greensboro's very own Cone Denim is in Vogue's spotlight.
The fashion-forward magazine highlights Cone Denim's new collaboration with Los Angeles-based label Current/Elliott.
The Greensboro-made jeans run between $348 and $368. The label features three different styles of jeans made for men and women: the Henderson, the Los Angeles, and of course, the Greensboro.
Read the full Vogue article here.
