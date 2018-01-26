This Frozen National Park Turned Into An Ice Skating Wonderland

(Photo: Coleman, Tennyson)

BAR HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The National Park Service says recent winter storms and flooding have encased several buildings and structure at Acadia National Park in at least a foot of ice.

Park officials say the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

This has caused damage to some of the park's most beloved places.

Floodwater froze due to recent cold temperatures. Attractions like the Sieur de Monts Nature Center, Spring House, and the Wild Gardens were all partially under ice Friday morning. Restrooms, phone booths, and park signs were also encased.

However, this did not stop some people from venturing to that area of Acadia National Park. Several people were seen ice skating on icy trailways which stretched far and wide.

"We lost all our snow, but now we are out here skating through the trees," Betsy Ham, of Bowdoinham, said, "how often can you do that."

These Mainers prove what is so great about Maine. Just because we can't control nature, doesn't mean we can't make the most of it.

