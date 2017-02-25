Man Reunites With Birth Mother 60 Years Later

Frank Cuda reunites with his birth mother Jan Sluga of Renton. (Photo: KING)

DES MOINES, Wash. – After 60 years, Frank Cuda had waited long enough.

“I’m meeting my birth mother today,” he told a group of strangers at his Des Moines hotel lobby.

Cuda was adopted in Kansas City when he was young. He said he was always curious of who his birth parents were, but he didn’t want to step on his adopted parents’ toes.

“I kind of felt like it was an insult to them if I went and found my birth mother and so they’ve been passed now for like five years,” he said.

Cuda’s birth mother, Jan Sluga, now lives in Renton. Their emotional reunion left onlookers crying.

“It was the best thing at the time,” she said. “For him to have a whole family.”

Now Cuda has even more family members, including three new brothers to meet on this trip to western Washington.

Copyright 2017 KING