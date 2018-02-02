Meet Connie Kingston: #1 Ranked Youth Breakdancer In The U.S.

Connie recently qualified in the third stage of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Championships happening in Tokyo this May. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hey, 70s and 80s babies, I’ve got something to tell you: Break-dancing is not dead.

It’s actually quite alive and well, especially here in North Carolina, where the #1 ranked B-girl in the Youth category lives in Burlington.

A sophomore at Western Alamance High School, Connie Kingston describes herself as “a funny, crazy, dancing 15-year-old girl that is living life.”

But it goes a little further than that.

Besides being ranked #1 nationally, Connie recently qualified in the third stage of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Championships happening in Tokyo this May.

“The first stage was Digital Qualifying, and that was like where you submitted a video and they picked you through the video, and then the second stage was going to compete and I won the second stage, then the third stage is going to Tokyo, and if I do good there then I’ll be going to Buenos Aires for the Youth Olympics for Breakdancing,” she said.

What’s unique about Connie is how she became a ‘B-girl’ in the first place, when she was just 9 years old.

“I never took a class in my life, so I’m a self-taught dancer,” Connie said in a interview with WFMY New 2 Digital’s Laura Brache.

“It basically started off by just watching breakdancers on like ‘America’s Got Talent,’” she said. “Then I just started kind of like copying what they would do.

“From there it just took off!”

At first, her parents thought it was just an interest, until she proved them this was the real deal.

“My mom and dad were like, ‘Oh, my gosh! This is actually getting serious, she’s starting to travel more,’ so now they’re very supportive,” the breakdancer said.

Connie said she made it pretty far at her first ‘jam’ in her early teens and it’s when she started gaining recognition. She adds that since then, she’s always been the youngest in her ‘crew’ and at ‘jams.’

“When I go to an event or like a jam they’ll still be like ‘Wow! You’re only 15?’ or like, they’ll still be shocked and they’re like ‘At this young age, and you’re already almost a pro at it,’ and it’s crazy!” she said.

Connie’s area of expertise is the head spin.

“It’s a good way to potentially let your expressions and emotion out,” she said about breakdancing.

At the WDSF 2018, Connie will be competing against approximately 100 B-boys and B-girls for a shot at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Breakdancing was added as a new sport to the games, along with karate and sport climbing.

In order to clinch her spot at the games, Connie has to make it Tokyo.

“What basically would be stopping me would be the money, but my crew set up a GoFundMe account and we’re almost halfway there at our goal,” Connie said.

You can find Connie on Instagram @bgirlconnie.

