Military Dad Surprises Daughters at Winston-Salem School

Emily Hodgdon, WFMY 4:41 PM. EST March 06, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A military father surprised his daughters at school late Monday morning.

 Army Corporal Xavier Powers is a soldier in the army and has been deployed for 11 months. He decided to surprise his daughters while they were eating lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston-Salem. 

"I'm really happy to be home. I'm happy to see my girls, happy to be home." Powers said, "It was a long deployment. I missed my babies and my family." 

Powers says the first thing he wants to do together as a family is go hiking. 

