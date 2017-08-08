Mom's Hilarious Back-To-School Photo Goes Viral

(Photo: Jena Willingham / Facebook)

SALEM, Ala. – An Alabama mom is taking social media by storm for the photo she posted of her kids going back to school.

The picture shows Jena Willingham enjoying a drink in the swimming pool while her less-than-enthused children are standing behind her with the school gear on.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

“Happy first day of school everyone!” her post declared.

The image, which was posted early Monday, nabbed nearly 9,200 shares in 23 hours.

© 2017 WKYC-TV