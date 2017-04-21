High School Choir Sings Away Airport Blues After Flight Delayed

CHICAGO - The Mona Shores High School choir found a way to pass the time on a delayed flight to New York. Doing what else but what they do best.

This video was posted to Facebook by AnnaBelle Tardani as the students waited to take off from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

More than 60 junior and senior members of the choir are on their way to the Big Apple to do some sightseeing and watch some Broadway shows.

They'll return to Grand Rapids on Sunday.

