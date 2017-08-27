'Montford Point Marine Day' Honors 1st African Americans To Serve In Marine Corps

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- On Saturday, the first-ever African American Marines were honored during a special ceremony in Burlington.

It marked the 75th anniversary of "Montford Point Marine Day" - the day President Roosevelt directed that African-Americans could serve in the Marine Corps.

A ceremony was held at Joe C. Davidson Park. Some of the original Montford Point Marines attended the event.

Three families were presented the Congressional Gold Medal.

From all of us at WFMY News 2 - we thank you for your service.

