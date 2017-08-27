WFMY
'Montford Point Marine Day' Honors 1st African Americans To Serve In Marine Corps

Montford Point Marines

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:43 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- On Saturday, the first-ever African American Marines were honored during a special ceremony in Burlington. 

It marked the 75th anniversary of "Montford Point Marine Day" - the day President Roosevelt directed that African-Americans could serve in the Marine Corps. 

A ceremony was held at Joe C. Davidson Park. Some of the original Montford Point Marines attended the event. 

Three families were presented the Congressional Gold Medal. 

