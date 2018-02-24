NC Man Donates Bouquets of Flowers to All Teachers in a School System

Vincent Mitchell gave 70,000 bouquets of flowers to all teachers in a school district after his company received a huge donation. (Photo: WBTV, CBS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte man didn't know what to do with a huge donation of more than 70,000 bouquets of flowers he'd received.

Vincent Mitchell owns Heavenly Hands Home Care which contracts with Pro Flowers. The company donated the bouquets to Mitchell's business. But what do you do with all those flowers?!

Mitchell decided he’d give those flowers away.

“With all the stuff going on in Florida and in schools, we decided to give the flowers to teachers,” Mitchell said.

He says he wanted every teacher to smile, and know someone cares. The spent Thursday and Friday making sure nearly 2,000 boxes of flowers made it into every school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system.

He also took some bouquets to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Charlotte as well as many Gaston County schools.

“I wanted to let people know that there’s still good people in the world that does good things for folks,” Mitchell said.

Many teachers were surprised to find out the motive behind their gift.

“We appreciate everybody who sends good thoughts our way,” one teacher said.

Mitchell hasn't earned any money from delivering the flowers, but he says it's given him something far greater in return, “It’s like receiving rewards you know? It’s a rush.”

