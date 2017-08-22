NC Woman Carried Around $200K Powerball Ticket Without Knowing It

Amanda Poss is a Powerball winner. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A friendly reminder to check your pockets!

Amanda Poss of New Bern said she carried around a Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for over two days and didn't even know it!

“I really had no idea that I won,” Poss said. “I mean that ticket was everywhere. It was in my purse, on the counter, and then in my backpack for work."

Amanda bought the lucky $3 Power Play ticket on Saturday at the East Havelock Fuel Market on East Main Street in Havelock.

After taxes, she received $139,002. She plans to use some of the money to pay bills.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to know that everything will be taken care of,” Poss said. She also plans to take her family on a Christmas vacation.

Her ticket matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because she added the Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.

Three other prizes ranging from $200,000 to $1,000,000 remain unclaimed.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has reached $700 million with a cash value of $443.3 million. This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball game history, according to the NC Lottery.

