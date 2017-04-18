NC Zoo Sets Record Attendance On Easter Weekend

Four lion cubs (Photo: NC Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo set a regular daily attendance record on Friday, April 15, 2017, with a total of 15,250 guests visiting the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo.

The Easter weekend guests were able to enjoy the Zoo’s newest attractions, Dino Bus and the Dragonfly Paddle Boats, both of which recently opened for the summer season. The Zoo also expanded the capacity of its popular ‘Zoofari: An African Wildlife Adventure’ attraction.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our guests that visit and enjoy all we have to offer in our park,” said Patricia Simmons, Director of the North Carolina Zoo. “We’re also incredibly thankful to our amazing employees who make sure our guests have their best experiences on every visit. With new and expanded attractions, and our outstanding animal habitats, this all-time attendance record is a great sign of things to come for our summer season.”

The new attendance record of 15,250 topped the former record of 15,041 that had held the top spot since 1994.

Here are the Top 5 Most Visited Days of regular daily attendance at the North Carolina Zoo:

1. April 15, 2017 15,250

2. Sept. 4, 1994 15,041

3. May 25, 2013 14,015

4. Sept. 5, 1994 13,859

5. March 30, 2016 13,416

