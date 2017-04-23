Norfolk SPCA Looking For 'Magic Mutt' Models!

The Norfolk SPCA is looking for some 'Hampton Roads Hunks' to help some of their furry friends find new homes with the annual Magic Mutt calendar. (Photo: Norfolk SPCA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk SPCA is sending out a call for male models!

The animal shelter is accepting applications to (tastefully) strike a pose with one of their animals for their 2018 "Magic Mutt" calendar.

"Your participation will help us raise critical funds to continue in our mission of caring and finding homes for abandoned animals," the SPCA says on its website. "It also helps us treat many sick and injured animals that come to us."

Here's what to do to help the animals, join the fun, and maybe become a little famous:

Participants must be 21 and up and submit the application to the SPCA by April 30, 2017. You can download and fill out the application by visiting the SPCA's website.

The SPCA will contact applicants to participate in an audition in May. Selected applicants will then be able to strike a pose with one of the SPCA's animals at an upcoming photo shoot, and finally will be able to attend the Magic Mutt Calendar Debut Party on Saturday, October 7 at the Granby Theater.

All proceeds go to benefit the animals of the Norfolk SPCA and to support its mission to assist and care for the animals in our community

