North Forsyth Athletes Come Together For One Of Their Own Battling Cancer

North Forysth High School Baseball Team Members Shaves Their Heads for Cancer Awareness

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:22 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Friday night, North Forsyth High School played in its annual "Cancer night" game -- but this one was a little more special for players.

One of the students at the school, who plays basketball, was diagnosed with cancer last week.

That student started chemotherapy Friday - the same day he was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the baseball game.

North Forsyth played Forbush - and both teams raised close to $4,000 for cancer research. 

Half of that will go to Brenner Children's Hospital.

After the game - players from both teams shaved their heads for their classmate and fellow student-athlete battling cancer.

Their hair will be donated as well.

