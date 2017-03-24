North Forsyth Athletes Come Together For One Of Their Own Battling Cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Friday night, North Forsyth High School played in its annual "Cancer night" game -- but this one was a little more special for players.
One of the students at the school, who plays basketball, was diagnosed with cancer last week.
That student started chemotherapy Friday - the same day he was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the baseball game.
North Forsyth played Forbush - and both teams raised close to $4,000 for cancer research.
Half of that will go to Brenner Children's Hospital.
After the game - players from both teams shaved their heads for their classmate and fellow student-athlete battling cancer.
Their hair will be donated as well.
