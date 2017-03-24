North Forsyth Athletes Come Together For One Of Their Own Battling Cancer

North Forsyth baseball players shaved their heads for their annual "cancer night" game. One of the students at the school is battling cancer, so the night was especially meaningful to the team. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Friday night, North Forsyth High School played in its annual "Cancer night" game -- but this one was a little more special for players.

One of the students at the school, who plays basketball, was diagnosed with cancer last week.

That student started chemotherapy Friday - the same day he was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the baseball game.

North Forsyth played Forbush - and both teams raised close to $4,000 for cancer research.

Half of that will go to Brenner Children's Hospital.

After the game - players from both teams shaved their heads for their classmate and fellow student-athlete battling cancer.

Their hair will be donated as well.

