Preschoolers Battling Leukemia Steal The Show At Prom

Two young cancer patients - Reece Harper and Lily Ross - were the stars of the Second-Chance Prom in Boise earlier this month. The preschoolers were named prom king and queen at the event, which benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Couples got the opportunity to take a trip back in time at a second-chance prom, held earlier this month at the Linen Building in Boise.

The stars of the night? Two tiny people you wouldn't expect to see at a prom. They stole the show, and stole some hearts at the same time.

Preschoolers Reece Harper and Lily Ross are both battling leukemia.

Prom organizer Kaitlin Tookey Palmer planned a big night for the young prom-goers. The event benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Kaitlin was nominated to be a candidate for the nonprofit's Woman of the Year award.

"Local community members compete against each other to raise the most money for LLS," she explained.

Almost everything was donated for the prom.

"It's an amazing outpouring of community support," Kaitlin said. "It has been so cool."

Her inspiration - kids like Reece and Lily.

Their moms actually grew up playing soccer together. Then both their kids were diagnosed with the same blood cancer around the same time. They both say their friendship has been a great support system through this journey.

Both still battling leukemia, the kids met in treatment.

"They have such a close bond, and it makes them feel like they are not the odd kid out," said Reese's mom, Mali McCracken. "They have someone else who is just like them."

So it was no surprise when Reece made a video asking Lily to the prom.

The young stars of the night were even honored as prom king and queen. They had the time of their lives dancing the night away.

"Just the fact that they are the only kids here and it's all about them and for them is just crazy special," Mali said.

For Kaitlin, giving back is just who she is.

"I think I was six years old when I made my first donation to the Locks of Love," she said. "I did three donations in a row."

All those years ago, she was a 7's HERO. Now, she's raising money for heroes like Reece and Lily.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces and the squeals as they ran up to get their crowns, I can't even describe it," Kaitlin said. "It was the cutest thing I have ever seen."

For more information on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, visit the organization's website.

