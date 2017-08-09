President Trump's Childhood Home Now Listed On Airbnb

The first childhood home of President Donald Trump (Photo: Custom)

QUEENS, NY - For $725 per night, you and 19 of your closest friends can now sleep in the childhood home of President Donald J. Trump.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home, located in Queens, is now listed on Airbnb. According to the listing, the home is just a short train ride from New York City.

In December, the home was sold for just under $1.4 million to real estate investor Michael Davis, who flipped the property to an unnamed bidder for $2.14 million in March.

The home's new owner has added bunk beds and sofa couches into the home so it now sleeps 20. It also includes cable television and a large cardboard cutout of the 45th president, which as the listing points out, is the perfect companion for watching Fox News late into the night.

President Trump's father, Fred Trump, built the home himself, and the future president lived there from birth until age four.

