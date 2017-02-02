The Stars of the 13th Annual Puppy Bowl

(Photo: Alamo Rescue Friends, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The Super Bowl is not the only big event this weekend. You can’t forget about the Puppy Bowl.

All eyes might be on Houston for the big game, but young pups from across the country will be the stars of this year's 13th Annual Puppy Bowl.

Fans can see San Antonio’s own Maggie, Noodle and Sully in Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday.

The three were saved by Alamo Rescue Friends, a non-profit rescue and transport organization. Thanks to the organization, the pups are set to score some furry fame.

In the past, all the dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl have gone on to be adopted. All the dogs in this year’s game come from shelters and rescue groups across the country, according to a press release.

Last year, more than 10 million viewers tuned in to watch the bowl, according to a press release. Fans watched and cheered on the pups as they ran and tumbled their way all over the field.

The Puppy Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

(© 2017 KENS)