D'Angelo Perry with his daughter (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was totally unexpected.

D'Angelo Perry was the youngest of six kids and barely out of his teens when he was shot.

"Just turned 20 a month ago," said Easler Perry, his father.

D'Angelo was at the apartment complex on the 600 block of Old Manor Road in Columbia helping a friend.

"He was helping his best friend's mother move out of that apartment," said Dequesha Martin, his sister.

D'Angelo's mother had recently ended a relationship with the man who rented the apartment, Curtis Hicks. While the two boys were moving things out Richland County deputies say Hicks shot both of them.

"He gunned those two kids down for absolutely nothing," Martin said.

Perry and Martin says their whole family is devastated.

"My mom... she can't talk," Martin said. "Emotionally... she has to bury her son."

They say D'Angelo was a good kid.

"He wasn't in the streets robbing, he wasn't selling drugs, he wasn't gang banging, he just worked for a living," Perry said.

D'Angelo leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

"She's not going to be able to grow up with her daddy," Perry said. "Help us find the dude who did this."

Police say Hicks got away in a rented black 2017 Toyota Camry with the South Carolina Tag N-F-S-2-7-3.

"Now this family is suffering, because you were angry," Martin said. "Now we're angry."

Martin says the family is now trying to plan funeral arrangements. If you would like to reach out to the family, click here.

If you have any information that would help deputies locate Hicks, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You will remain anonymous.



