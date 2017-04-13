Surry County Man Wins $200,000 Taxes Paid Lottery Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One thing in life that's inevitable - taxes.

But not when it comes to Richard Hayes' winning lottery ticket!

The Elkin man is the first person to win a top prize of $200,000 by playing the new Taxes Paid scratch-off game.

Hayes bought the $5 ticket at Ashley Farms on Austin-Traphill Road in Elkin.

A player who wins a top prize in this game gets a check for the top prize amount with the taxes already paid by the lottery.

The actual top prize Hayes claimed was $287,766. He took home $200,001.

Four top prizes are still out there!

