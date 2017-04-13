WFMY
Surry County Man Wins $200,000 Taxes Paid Lottery Prize

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:32 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One thing in life that's inevitable - taxes. 

But not when it comes to Richard Hayes' winning lottery ticket! 

The Elkin man is the first person to win a top prize of $200,000 by playing the new Taxes Paid scratch-off game. 

Hayes bought the $5 ticket at Ashley Farms on Austin-Traphill Road in Elkin. 

A player who wins a top prize in this game gets a check for the top prize amount with the taxes already paid by the lottery. 

The actual top prize Hayes claimed was $287,766. He took home $200,001. 

Four top prizes are still out there! 

 

