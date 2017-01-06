Teen Starts GoFundMe For Disabled Vet

CABOT, Ark.(KTHV) - Everyday heroes usually don't ask for praise when they are spending their time helping others. That's definitely the case for a young man in Cabot who's being credited for helping a veteran in need.

Blaze Carmical, a sophomore ROTC cadet at Cabot High School, recently did something very admirable. He used the only money he had on him to help out a disabled veteran.

But, a few months priors Carmical noticed the disabled man, Mike, in a parking lot and stopped to check on him.

"He lives in, I believe it's an apartment [and] he's $800 in debt," said Carmical.

At that time Carmical didn't have any money on him to give. It wasn't until several months later he saw the veteran again.

"So, I saw him and I knew I had money, so I felt like I needed to give him something," he said.

Carmical handed his new friend a $10 bill.

"It made me happy, I enjoyed it," Carmical said of the moment. "Some people might think it's a waste of my time, it's not. It will make you happy in the long run, you would be surprised."

Lieutenant Colonel Doug Haven, Carmical's ROTC Instructor, said that community service is a big part of what the program teaches.

"This is one of those community service acts where he reached out with no formal, this wasn't a programmed thing," Haven said. "This is just something he did on his own, so it should resonate with his classmates."

Carmical hopes his peers feel motivated to pass it on and plans to continue his relationship with the veteran.

"That doing something like that isn't as small as they might think it is, it's much bigger in reality," he said.

Carmical has set up a GoFundMe for the disabled vet. If you wish, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-a-disabled-vet-in-need