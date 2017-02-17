The Remembering Project: Leave Your Legacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's something that can be really tough to think about: Life after you're gone.

How will your husband or wife remember you? What about your kids and grandkids?

"People don't like to think about dying and yet, we all are going to go. That's one thing that's inevitable," said Sue Hunt. That's why Sue Hunt and Jim Halsch started a project to help regular people leave their legacy. It's called "The Remembering Project." With the help of simple technology, they're helping people record their memories, life stories and words of wisdom for their kids and generations to come. "I think more than anything, it means a great deal to be able to hear that voice and to hear that that person really still lives in your memory and in your heart and also, in a very tangible way," said Brenda Canaday, who lost her husband back in May, 2011. WFMY News 2's Lauren Melvin has the full story about The Remembering Project. Tune in on Sunday for WFMY News 2 at 11.

