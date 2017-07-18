The Rock Admires 'Greensboro Four' After Interactive Sit-In Experience

Dwayne Johnson learns about the Greensboro Four during an interactive sit-in at the Civil and Human Rights Center in Atlanta. (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA, Ga. -- More than 57 years ago, four North Carolina A&T freshmen took a stand -- by taking a seat.

The Greensboro Four's decision to sit down at the Woolworth's all-white lunch counter in downtown Greensboro sparked a movement across the country.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson learned all about their harsh fight for equality.

He posted a picture on social media while he visited the Civil and Human Rights Center in Atlanta earlier this week.

He's wearing headphones - listening to an interactive experience of what it was like to sit at the white-only lunch counter during the Greensboro sit-ins.

Johnson posted that it only gives you a small taste of what would be said to your face while being kicked and spit on.

He wrote that hearing it made his blood boil!

Johnson also said "For these four brave, strong willed students to sit thru this with poise, dignity, and pride.. to remain non-violent.. keeping the bigger picture in mind.. ending racial segregation is incredible. Inspiring."

North Carolina A&T saw the posted and responded to the Rock on twitter. The university tweeted - "Yes Sir. Our Alumni endured quite a great deal. We are grateful to reap the benefits of their sacrifice."



Yes sir. Our alumni endured quite a great deal. We are grateful to reap the benefits of their sacrifice. #NCAT — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) July 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY