Baby Selena Photo Shoot Goes Viral

Natalia, a 15-day-old baby of Katy, Texas, was featured in a Selena-themed photo shoot July 14, 2017. (Photo: Sofi Guerra Photography)

Natalia is less than a month old and she's already the ultimate Selena fan.

The baby's Selena-themed photo shoot went viral on social media after Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga shared her love for the photo on Facebook.

The photo was taken by Sofi Guerra on July 14 in Rosenberg, Texas.

Guerra, 34, grew up listening to the Tejano superstar's music.

When she started photographing newborns, she knew she'd want to incorporate different themes and wanted to make her love of Selena's music one of them.

"That photo shoot was not planned, it just happened," Guerra said. "The baby's mom, Helen Gallegos, noticed the hat and she immediately knew what it was."

In the photo, Natalia is wearing a hat with jewels like the one Selena wore to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show in 1993.

Guerra handmade the hat and used a soft black fabric. She also sewed more than 200 Swarovski crystal beads on it.

"It's really hard to find props for newborn babies because they are so small so I have to make a lot of them myself," Guerra said. "I decided I was going to have to put those crystals on that hat, just like Selena did back in the day."

Guerra ordered the white rose and asked for a custom-made microphone with lipstick on it.

"The lipstick on her mic is what Selena was known for, too," she said.

On Saturday, Guerra shared Quintanilla Arriaga's post about the photo and said she was honored.

"I have no words to describe how happy that made me," Guerra said. "Selena chased her dreams and I want to do the same but in a different way.

"This photo represents a new generation that will know who Selena was. They will know how much of an inspiration she is for Mexican-Americans and everyone," she said.





