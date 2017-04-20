Best NFL 2017 Schedule Reveals on Twitter

No doubt about it, on the day the NFL teams reveal their regular season schedule die-hards get that Christmas morning feeling. Now matter how old you are--you just can't wait to open your gifts.
Thursday was that day again. The NFL released the 2017 schedules and in the world of social media, teams went all out with their announcements on Twitter.
We don't know yet, how they'll do on the field but it appears many of the teams have some mad Twitter game. Here are a few WFMY News 2 thought were creative and engaging.
First up the Dallas Cowboys who decided to go with music that matched their opponents.
#NowSpinning the 2017 #DallasCowboys schedule... pic.twitter.com/cDU0YpGt1j— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 21, 2017
The Carolina Panthers went with video showing logo of all teams.
The #Panthers 2017 schedule is HERE!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 21, 2017
More Info » https://t.co/7wyo9FaD4y pic.twitter.com/uuxyw8ZJnO
The Pittsburg Steelers wne for the helmets and stadium combo
#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Bhz1tUq7Qd— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 21, 2017
The Washington Redskins did a photo correlation
#Redskins 2017 schedule in photos.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 21, 2017
📷: https://t.co/OViTDRKkfr pic.twitter.com/4D4Mtrw0mz
