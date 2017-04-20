Best NFL 2017 Schedule Reveals on Twitter

Football time! Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

No doubt about it, on the day the NFL teams reveal their regular season schedule die-hards get that Christmas morning feeling. Now matter how old you are--you just can't wait to open your gifts.

Thursday was that day again. The NFL released the 2017 schedules and in the world of social media, teams went all out with their announcements on Twitter.

We don't know yet, how they'll do on the field but it appears many of the teams have some mad Twitter game. Here are a few WFMY News 2 thought were creative and engaging.

First up the Dallas Cowboys who decided to go with music that matched their opponents.

The Carolina Panthers went with video showing logo of all teams.

The Pittsburg Steelers wne for the helmets and stadium combo

The Washington Redskins did a photo correlation

