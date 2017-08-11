Grumpy Cat Visits NC, Hates It

(Photo: Twitter screenshot)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queen City is known for its southern charm and hospitality, but apparently, that wasn’t the case for one internet celebrity.

Grumpy Cat, the beloved internet celebrity cat that’s known for her permanently “grumpy” facial expression, recently made a visit to Charlotte to stay at The Ivey’s Hotel in uptown.

Apparently, she hated it. Which, when you think about it, isn’t anything out of the ordinary, right?

Ouch. I guess this Sir Purr photo means nothing, then?

Grumpy Cat also took a tour of Sophia’s Lounge, the latest uptown hot spot that’s creating quite the buzz for those looking for cocktails and a place to hang out. We’ll let you guess what she thought of that.

In the end though, Grumpy Cat did compliment The Ivey’s, posting “even still, The Ivey’s Hotel is a pretty great place to be grumpy.”

To see photos and read Grumpy Cat's full review of The Ivey's click here.

