National Margarita Day Deals and Specials

February is best known for Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day, but Wednesday marks another special event in the calendar’s second month: National Margarita Day.

Yes, National Margarita Day exists, and we’re here to help you celebrate with some great deals!

Whether you preferred your margarita frozen or on the rocks, there’s something out there for you, even if you don’t listen to Jimmy Buffet.

Here are some of the best deals as found by RetailMeNot.

Chili’s

Popular casual-dining chain Chili’s will help you celebrate with $5 Margaritas all day. Don’t worry if you miss out, though. The chain also offers $5 El Presidente margaritas every Thursday.

On the Border

All day Wednesday, get 12-ounce house margaritas — frozen or on the rocks — for just $2!

Twin Peaks

Celebrate the special occasion with $4 margaritas all day long.

Vida Cantina EpiCentre

How does enjoying a delicious margarita and helping charity at the same time sound? That’s exactly what you can do at Vida Cantina in uptown Wednesday, as $1 from every “Purple Ribbon Margarita” sold will be donated to the American Cancer Society of Charlotte.

Plus, at the end of the day, Vida Cantina will match the overall donation. All Margarita Towers, margaritas, and fishbowls are 50% off on Wednesdays, so take in the world's most popular tequila cocktail and donate to a good cause.

And please, always remember to drink responsibly.

