New Photo Shows Rescued Elderly Residents 'Safe, Warm and Dry!'

Credit: Timothy McIntosh

DICKINSON, Texas – We have another update to that dramatic viral image of elderly residents trapped in waist-deep water in a nursing home amid catastrophic flooding.

The original photo was taken Sunday inside the La Vita Bella home in Dickinson.

The photo was tweeted just before 9 a.m. by Tim and Kim McIntosh, nearly 1,000 miles away in Tampa, with a desperate plea for help. Kim told WTSP her mother owns the facility.

The tweet took off, quickly going viral, garnering nearly 3,000 re-tweets.

By a little after noon, the residents were rescued. The Galveston Daily News reports 15 seniors citizens were rescued.

“Thank you to the National Guard & the Galveston City Emergency crew for our rescue” Timothy McIntosh tweeted.

A new photo tweeted by CBS reporter Omar Villafranca on Monday shows the group "safe, warm and dry."

Remember the heartbreaking pic of Tx Sr Citizens stuck in chest deep water in #Harvey? New pic:They're safe, warm & dry! @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/T6RDVl9ggZ — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 28, 2017

