Some Of The Best Outpouring Of Support From Social Media Users For Harvey Victims

They say when tragedy strikes, it brings out the best in people.

In the digital age, someone thousands of miles away from a natural disaster can connect and see what’s going on thanks to pictures, videos and live streams posted by victims.

The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey has been shared through the eyes, or devices, of many.

Beyond the pictures and videos of flooded highways, buildings and homes, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support coming from people far from the disaster, through their social media sites.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Father stays positive after escaping with son and just the clothes on their backs.

This needs to go viral. Someone is struggling with their faith in God & this should encourage all of us!#ToGodBeTheGlory#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/c8WRl5B43P — Joel D. Swisher (@jswishdaman) August 28, 2017

Past victim of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans remembers Houston's support.

I will never forget how Houston opened its arms and welcomed my entire New Orleans. Standing by to return the love ♥️#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/lGntc7kuqH — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) August 27, 2017

Celebrities are also joining forces to support victims and relief organizations in Texas.

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Solidarity from locals with boats and trucks going out to search and rescue flood victims.

GOD BLESS ALL THE CITIZEN HEROES

RESCUING OTHERS WITH THEIR BOATS#HoustonStrong #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Gba8ndKsmr — 🇺🇸 USA OVER PARTY (@michaelbeatty3) August 28, 2017

My Tio and two cousins are driving around Houston doing search and rescues. Let me know if you need it!! #houstonflood #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/zAcn3Xc4HJ — Perla (@rei_m3m) August 27, 2017

This man brought his boat to the Houston area to "try and save some lives". This is America. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Uh5LTZ8XTR

— DFW TEXAS PROSPECTS (@Team__Icon) August 28, 2017

