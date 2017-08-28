WFMY
Some Of The Best Outpouring Of Support From Social Media Users For Harvey Victims

Laura Brache and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:04 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

They say when tragedy strikes, it brings out the best in people.

In the digital age, someone thousands of miles away from a natural disaster can connect and see what’s going on thanks to pictures, videos and live streams posted by victims.

The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey has been shared through the eyes, or devices, of many.

Beyond the pictures and videos of flooded highways, buildings and homes, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support coming from people far from the disaster, through their social media sites.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Father stays positive after escaping with son and just the clothes on their backs.

Past victim of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans remembers Houston's support.

Celebrities are also joining forces to support victims and relief organizations in Texas.

 

Solidarity from locals with boats and trucks going out to search and rescue flood victims.

 

