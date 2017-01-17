WFMY
Twitter Parents Sum up Their #KidsIn5Words

Andie Judson, WCNC 9:42 AM. EST January 17, 2017

A new hashtag is trending, thanks to a Twitter Moments challenge which asked parents to sum up their children in five words.

Mothers and Fathers of Twitter were quick to respond with hilarious, sweet and a little bit sassy tweets.

 

 

