Triad Boy Collects Donations For Harvey Pets

Hurricane Harvey brought devastation to southeastern Texas, but it's also brought out the good in people all over America.

That includes 9-year-old Jaxon Wilson from Stokesdale.

The young philanthropist is doing what he can to help four-legged friends impacted by the storm.

Jaxon and his mom started collecting dog and cat food to send down to Texas.

They went door-to-door on Saturday picking up donations to take to a drop-off location.

"My mom was telling me about Hurricane Harvey and I wanted to do something about the animals, and the people there and the children and the babies there," said Jaxon.

Jaxon also likes to give back to the men and women in blue. You might remember - we talked to him last month when he visited local police departments to say thank you to officers. He and his mom also delivered food.

Previous: 9-Year-Old Thanks Police Officers One Department At A Time

Copyright 2017 WFMY