Triad Girl Surprised With Diabetic Alert Dog For Birthday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Triad girl got a special gift for her eleventh birthday and her reaction will warm your heart.
Emerie Hilton is a diabetic and has to keep a close eye on her blood sugar. On Wednesday, during her birthday party, she was surprised with a diabetic alert dog named Bonnie.
Emerie couldn't believe it at first, asking if Bonnie was hers! Emerie's mom Farrah shared a sweet video of her daughter giving her new dog a great big hug.
Bonnie will help alert Emerie when her blood sugar is irregular so she can take steps to return it to a normal level.
We have a feeling this sweet pair will be best friends!
