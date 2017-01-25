WFMY
Close

Triad Girl Surprised With Diabetic Alert Dog For Birthday

Diabetic Alert Dog Surprise

Megan Allman, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:14 PM. EST January 25, 2017

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Triad girl got a special gift for her eleventh birthday and her reaction will warm your heart. 

Emerie Hilton is a diabetic and has to keep a close eye on her blood sugar. On Wednesday, during her birthday party, she was surprised with a diabetic alert dog named Bonnie. 

Emerie couldn't believe it at first, asking if Bonnie was hers! Emerie's mom Farrah shared a sweet video of her daughter giving her new dog a great big hug. 

Bonnie will help alert Emerie when her blood sugar is irregular so she can take steps to return it to a normal level. 

We have a feeling this sweet pair will be best friends! 

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com 

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories