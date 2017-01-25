Triad Girl Surprised With Diabetic Alert Dog For Birthday

Emerie and her service dog Bonnie (Photo: Custom)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Triad girl got a special gift for her eleventh birthday and her reaction will warm your heart.

Emerie Hilton is a diabetic and has to keep a close eye on her blood sugar. On Wednesday, during her birthday party, she was surprised with a diabetic alert dog named Bonnie.

Emerie couldn't believe it at first, asking if Bonnie was hers! Emerie's mom Farrah shared a sweet video of her daughter giving her new dog a great big hug.

Bonnie will help alert Emerie when her blood sugar is irregular so she can take steps to return it to a normal level.

We have a feeling this sweet pair will be best friends!

