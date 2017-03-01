2 Veterans Open Military-Themed Cafe

Muskegon natives Nate Peltier and Nate Nowak have been best buddies since attending Reeths-Puffer High School. They enlisted in the Army together, the did a tour od duty in Afghanistan together. Now, they're opening a military-themed cafe together. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They've gone from serving our country as members of the Army to serving up some of the best sandwiches, salads and soups in West Michigan.

A pair of retired soldiers have opened a military-themed restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids called the Silver Star Cafe.

"We have a 'Bronze Star Breakfast Burrito,' 'Chow Hall Chicken Noodle Soup,' 'Mission McMuffin' and a 'Private Potato Salad,' just to name a few," said Nate Peltier, co-owner of the cafe. "Keeping the menu with a military theme was a goal for us."

Peltier, along with his friend, Nate Nowak, have inseparable since attending Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon, Mich.

"We graduated together, then enlisted into the Army together in 2002," Peltier said. "We both became members of the 82nd Airborne Division and were deployed to Afghanistan together."

Today, they're in business together.

"We had our soft launch of the Silver Star Cafe on February 1, so we've actually been open for close to a month," said Peltier.

As you enter the cafe, the military theme is far from subtle. There are military images and flags covering all four walls.

"You don't see a military theme in a restaurant very often," Peltier said. "It's a unique opportunity to reach out to not only our local veterans, and other people who have served, but also other people who support the military.

"We want veterans to feel like our establishment is a safe haven for them to have conversation."

Wednesday, March 1, is the official grand opening of the Silver Star Cafe. The pair plan to unveil their new menu that day.

The Silver Star Cafe is located at 250 Monroe Ave. NW (Calder Plaza, Suite 140). It's open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

